Gala premiere for Queen of the Road

Stacy Sobers-Abraham in the role of Calypso Rose.

QUEEN of the Road – the Calypso Rose Musical written and directed by Rhoma Spencer and presented by YES Productions opens May 10 at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain, at 7.30 pm.

The production is under the patronage of President Christine C Kangaloo, a media release said.

The show will be repeated on May 11 and 12 at 6:30 pm.

The calypso musical takes a journey down memory lane, recounting the life of Calypso Rose –Linda McCartha Monica Sandy-Lewis by fusing some of her iconic songs from her repertoire with classics like Tempo, Fire In Yuh Wire, I Thank Thee, Her Majesty and many more fan favourites, tell the story of the first woman to win the national calypso and road march titles.

Stacey Sobers-Abraham, the NWAC 2018 Calypso Queen, plays Calypso Rose and embodies the spirit of Rose in her performance.

The Queen of the Road production was brought to life at a workshop in 2023 at Hart House Theatre in Toronto, Canada. Spencer said in the release, “I cast her [Stacey Sobers] because I simply found that she looked like Rose. Only to find out when I approached her that she is called, ‘Young Rose’ at home by some members of the public. What a coincidence!”

Part proceeds from the show goes to the Black Collar Creative Foundation.

Tickets are on sale at: islandetickets.com and at other outlets.

Secured parking is available at ANSA McAl’s car park directly opposite the Central Bank on St Vincent Street.