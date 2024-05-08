Firearm not a covid face mask

THE EDITOR: One can understandingly associate the UNC fear of losing general election 2025 with the knee-jerk response to proposals to amend the Firearms Act. Rampant crime can be said to be the vehicle for a UNC scrape-through to political victory. Will every citizen owning a legal firearm be the answer?

Like it or not, TT is not a failing state. The only shark in the PNM political waters is rampant crime. You can still swim. Ask the banks, the conglomerates and all sectors of the business community. Even roadside vendors can make, as we say in local parlance, "a lil bit ah money."

There are thousands of vehicles of all descriptions clogging up the highways. Where the people get the money to buy them? Is TT really and truly a failing state?

In order to enhance political image in this TT democracy, you can say what you want. Our journalists do not have to fear anybody killing them off like out there in foreign. People's stories are being told. Just submit them.

If you can afford to buy a gun, by all means buy it. But a gun is not like a covid19 face mask to prevent that inescapable "infection" called death.

Legal or illegal, guns kill. Is it too soon for the UNC to seek gun-toting votes? Can you be allowed to take your gun to church, temple or mosque? Just leave it at the door?

Can you take your gun with you to vote? Just leave it with your cell phone at the door until you do your civic duty?

Can the security officers at the banks hold your guns for you while you conduct your business?

Consider the possibility that if 500,000 legal guns are sold that there is no way to prove that you will actually need to fire off one.

There needs to be intelligent discourse about firearm ownership. Guns kill.

Please consider the international news-regarding death and destruction to human lives based on religious beliefs dating back thousands of years. The more guns you have, the more lives can be wiped out.

Who is winning? Who is dying?

And anyway, will the PNM Government collapse just because the Prime Minister leaves the country for whatever reason, whenever?

The political naysayer sharks can say what they want. Without the PNM there will be nothing to salivate over.

There is no other political party capable of running TT at this point in time. Are third-party people desperately hoping to win general election 2025? Fence jumping or no fence jumping?

Is the UNC in need of some reliable political teeth before it can bite like real political sharks?

Theoretically, it is only either the PNM or the UNC sharks doing any serious swimming in our political waters.

Refusing to debate amendments to the Firearms Act is both premature and cowardly. Why bother to mince words?

Image, especially political image, is everything in sweet TT.

The UNC sharks need to get real. Get brave and debate.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin