Elevate pan torightful status

- ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Why are we waiting to officially proclaim pan, via parliamentary procedure, as TT's national musical instrument?

Will we celebrate International Steelpan Day on August 11, for the second time, before we officially acknowledge pan as the national musical instrument of TT, its birthplace?

My joy was extremely short-lived after hearing Senator Dr Paul Richards, in Parliament, describe pan as being our national instrument. I thought I had missed Parliament's proclamation. Alas, this was not so.

Had pan been truly our national instrument, would the proposed site of Pan Trinbago's HQ in Trincity been so easily given over to cricket?

Fortunately, the dilapidated eyesore of the promised HQ building, one of pan's two tombstones that exists in its birthplace, will have to be destroyed.

Pan is our first-born national. It preceded our attainment of both independence and republican status and it must be recognised and respected for what it truly is.

Let's ensure that pan's national and international status is elevated to that of all our national emblems and symbols – the flag, the coat of arms, the anthem, the birds, the flower, etc – during our lifetimes.

HENRY HARPER

Petit Valley