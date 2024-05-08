Early show, lunch for moms

Timothy "Baron" Watkins - Photo by David Reid

TO Mom With Love will take place on May 12, at the Torenia Hall, Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

Organisers say they are hosting the event from 11.30 am-3 pm to ensure everyone gets back home safely.

Lou Francis and his team said in a media release, "Our aim is to provide an event that offers an outlet for safe and enjoyable entertainment. We are starting and ending earlier than usual to ensure that our patrons return to their homes while it is still light out.”

Entertainment and "a sumptuous luncheon prepared by renowned chefs," is what the organisers are promising.

Performances will come from Baron, Charmaine Forde, Kerwin Trotman, Pedro Lezama, John Thomas and D Piano Girl Johanna.

Francis and his team said they are celebrating and honouring mothers for all they do, throughout the year.

“Mothers have, and continue to be the bedrock of society. Celebrating them is a way of honouring and showing appreciation for the love, care and sacrifices that they make for their children and families,” he said.

Francis said mothers are natural nurturers who guide and shape the lives of their children, which essentially builds society.

“I would like to let them all know that they are important and they are needed. We all know that the journey is not without its challenges, but we must remind all mothers of the pride and joy they all feel when they see their children flourish. That is the reward.”

For more info: 732-3402.