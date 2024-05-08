Curepe temple vandalised

Destroyed murtis at the Bharatiya Vidya Abhyas Mandali temple in Watts Street, Curepe.

A CUREPE temple was desecrated overnight and its murtis destroyed.

A statement from the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha secretary general Vijay Maharaj said the Bharatiya Vidya Abhyas Mandali temple in Watts Street, Curepe, was attacked and six four-foot murtis were destroyed in "the most violent manner."

A video and photos sent to media showed murtis lying shattered on the ground inside the temple. It also showed those to the outside were broken on the ground.

Maharaj believes the attack was deliberate.

"Once again a place of worship was attacked. Obviously, this is not the unholy work of a vagrant or a band of vagrants," he said.

The statement said the St Joseph Police and Criminal Investigation Department were investigating.