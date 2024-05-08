Children's Authority: Child choked in video is safe

Children's Authority head office in Port of Spain. - File photo by Roger Jacob

THE Children’s Authority says it has located the child who was seen in a viral video being choked by a woman along Independence Square, Port of Spain on the night of May 7.

In a media release on May 8, the authority said the child was located with the help of the Child Protection Unit of the TT Police Service and concerned citizens.

CEO Sheldon Cyrus said the boy is now safe.

“The child will be placed in the care of suitable and responsible relatives and the authority will monitor the child’s placement to ensure the child’s needs are met.”

Cyrus hailed the collaboration between the authority and the TTPS as a successful example of the National Interagency Protocol for Child Abuse Prevention and Management (NIPCAPM).

“The protocol seeks to ensure the continuous collaboration and co-ordination across the child protection and welfare system to prevent, report and investigate all matters related to child abuse and maltreatment.

“The authority will continue to conduct public education and awareness campaigns to heighten public engagement about the need to protect our nation’s most vulnerable.”

The authority reminded the public to report all incidents of child abuse to the Police at 999 or the Authority at 996.