Waste disposal situation at critical stage

THE EDITOR: The "garbage dump syndrome" initially began with the negligent disposal of cuttings, which were left to decay on roadsides, subsequently spreading due to lack of collection.

Over time, this issue escalated as citizens began adding household waste to the uncollected roadside cuttings, exacerbating the problem. Now the situation has reached a critical stage, resembling a full-blown crisis akin to a garbage dump.

Recent observations reveal overflowing garbage collection points along the Cocorite stretch, with contents scattered around, while in areas like St James and Woodbrook, bagged garbage accumulates on street corners, remaining uncollected for prolonged periods and leading to burst bags and widespread littering.

Moreover, a concerning trend is the indiscriminate dumping of rubble, particularly along the Diego Martin highway, and other locations.

These visible signs of negligence and disregard are visible to all, especially to those tasked with representing citizens' interests. Despite this, the problem persists unabated, underscoring a glaring failure in leadership and governance.

The prevalence of the "garbage dump syndrome" reflects a deplorable state of affairs, highlighting the urgent need for effective and responsible management of waste disposal.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

