UWI marine biologist wins Anthony N Sabga Award

Dr Diva Amon, Research Fellow at the Department of Life Science, Faculty of Science (right) and Professor Judith Gobin, head of department of Life Science, Faculty of Science and Technology, The University of the West Indies St Augustine Campus -

Dr Diva Amon, a research fellow at UWI's Department of Life Sciences, Faculty of Science and Technology, was recently honoured with the Anthony N Sabga Award, Caribbean Excellence.

This was awarded for Amon’s commitment to improving the conservation of Caribbean and global marine environments through marine science, policy and communication.

Amon specialises in the study of lesser-known ecosystems and creatures of the deep sea, while also examining the effects of human activities on them.

She also advocates for conservation measures in the deep ocean.

On winning the award, Amon said, “It is such an honour to be following in the footsteps of so many incredible Caribbean change-makers and be recognised in my own home country and region.

“I am so thankful to ANSA for creating one of the few awards that allows recognition of Caribbean individuals, including scientists, and hope this is a step towards marine science being seen more as an essential career path.

“I am very grateful to the many people who have lifted me into this position, including dear colleagues and friends- like Prof Gobin and the SpeSeas team.”

Judith Gobin, head of the department of Life Sciences, said, “Amon is truly deserving of this recognition of significant Caribbean achievement in marine science.

“We are honoured to have her join us as we continue to engage in, encourage and support marine and deep-sea science in the Caribbean; which no doubt is of great benefit to the region.”

Amon's contributions have extended beyond research, as she has participated in expeditions globally and features on multiple international platforms – Disney+, BBC, CNN International and National Geographic.

She also leads SpeSeas, a group dedicated to marine science, education, and advocacy in Trinidad and Tobago and serves as a scientific adviser to the Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Her accolades include the 2020 National Geographic Emerging Explorer and recognition as a Friend of Ocean Action by the World Economic Forum.

UWI congratulated Amon on her achievement.