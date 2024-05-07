Udecott: $56m budget for zoo upgrades

Udecott's design for the upgrades to the Emperor Valley Zoo. -

THE Urban Development Corporation (Udecott) says the budget for the Emperor Valley Zoo expansion project is $56 million.

Proposed upgrades to the facility – for visitors, not the animals – were first announced in 2019. And last week, Udecott and the Agriculture Ministry said there has been some progress, with the project set to be completed by 2025.

The upgrades will include a cinema, ice cream parlour, cutters bar, restaurant, exhibition centre, conference/meeting rooms, offices, an information centre, shops, kiosks, an amphitheatre and a play area for children. Udecott said several of its officials as well as those from the Agriculture Ministry recently did a site visit.

“Upon completion, this project will be iconic as the Discovery Building is designed in the shape of a butterfly. Each floor of this two-storey building has a floor area of 8,550 square feet.”

Asked by Newsday what the budget is for the project, a senior Udecott official said approximately $56,265,878.14, excluding VAT.

The cost covers construction, furniture, finishing, and equipment.