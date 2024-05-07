Two gunned down on Penal Rock Road

TWO owners of a parlour, a man and a woman, were shot dead at their businessplace in Penal on the night of May 6.

The police identified the dead as Kevin Ajodha, 31, and Jinelle Thompson, 36, both of Penal Rock Road.

Initial reports are around 10.45 pm on May 6, an anonymous caller contacted the police and reported that gunshots were heard in the community near Hope Trace.

WPC Ashby-Selby and PC Ramsingh of the Penal Police Station, together with officers from the South West Division Task Force and Emergency Response Patrol, responded.

On arrival, the officers found the two bodies with multiple gunshot wounds on the roadway near the parlour. The two lived nearby.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police also visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.