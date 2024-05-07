Trinidad and Tobago pavilion featured at global energy event

Representatives from various Energy Services companies, exhibiting within Trinidad and Tobago Pavilion at the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), Houston, Texas. - Photo courtesy National Energy

SEVEN companies are representing Trinidad and Tobago at the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas.

Trinidad and Tobago is one of 14 international country pavilions being featured at the conference.

This global energy conference brings together key decision-makers with jurisdiction over the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean and the Americas.

State-owned National Energy Corporation of TT Ltd (National Energy) has set up a country pavilion booth to showcase TT's energy services, including engineering, infrastructure, logistics and professional services.

In a release, National Energy said the participating companies within the pavilion are: Ramps Logistics Ltd, Inland and Offshore Contractors Ltd (IOCL), Tembladora Energy Logistics (TEL), Dumore Enterprises Ltd, Qualitech Machining Services Ltd (QMS) and El Dorado Offshore (EDO).

"This participation at OTC signifies TT’s commitment to be a leader in the provision of energy services to the international energy market, while simultaneously transitioning the country’s downstream energy sector towards a cleaner and more sustainable future,” the corporation said.

National Energy said Trinidad and Tobago has over 100 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, positioning itself as a key partner for the global energy industry.