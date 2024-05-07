Trinidad and Tobago in need of better leadership

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: It is with a heavy heart and a sense of urgency that I write to express my profound concern over the state of affairs in TT under the leadership of Prime Minister Rowley and his PNM government.

The recent recurrence of financial scandals, tragic deaths, job losses and the persistent issues of crime, poverty, inequality and injustice have left people wondering what will it take for real change to occur.

Enough is enough. Citizens deserve better. We cannot continue to endure the failures of a government that has repeatedly fallen short in addressing the needs and aspirations of its people.

It is time for Prime Minister Dr Rowley and his administration to step aside and allow the people of TT to chart their own course forward. We need leadership that is accountable, transparent and committed to the well-being of all citizens, regardless of background or circumstance.

As we look to the future, let us come together as a nation to demand the change we so desperately need. Let us stand united in our call for a government that listens to the voices of its people and works tirelessly to build a brighter, more prosperous future for all.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima