Threat to hallowed place in Tobago

THE EDITOR: On the subject of Superior Hotels TT Ltd wishing to overwhelm and thus erase Rocky Point at Mount Irvine, there are only two perspectives to consider.

First is the haunting, spiritual pre-historic and historic significance of the site.

Almost 2,000 years ago Amerindians of the Saladoid Assemblage lived at Rocky Point. Rocky Point was home to different groups of these First People for many hundreds of years and many Tobagonians today can claim them as their ancestors.

In the 17th century a Couronian fortification was built on Rocky Point and its ruins are visible today. In TT these are the ruins of the oldest human-built structure. It is difficult to imagine a place more deserving of respect and conservation in these islands.

The second perspective is that of the group that proposes to overwhelm and, in effect, erase the site in order to gain material profit from it for itself.

Its publicly stated intentions are:

1. Construction of a 200-room hotel. There are empty hotels in Tobago, conspicuously at Lowlands, Speyside and Shaw Park. The proposal for another hotel in Tobago cannot be seriously entertained.

2. Sixteen bungalows. It is not clearly stated whether these are for rent or purchase.

3. Seven duplex villas. Will these be for sale or for rent?

4. Twelve townhouses. Will these be for sale or rent to holidaymakers?

5. Eleven single-family dwellings. These will be for sale, presumably. Will they contribute toward satisfying the local market for housing and take pressure off the Division of Settlements or will they appeal more to the foreign market?

6. A shopping centre. The echoing emptiness of shopping malls in Tobago indicates no justification for yet another one.

7. Five restaurants. More shortlived, high-turnover imaginary businesses?

8. Three bars. Tobago needs no new bars (for locals or for visitors).

9. One ancillary staff building. This item doesn't warrant any comment in view of what has been said above.

The only attention Rocky Point needs can come from historians and conservationists working to make it available to all people for contemplation and inspiration.

Tobago is only wonderful because the myriad facets of the island all contribute to a whole "organism" which is more interesting than the sum of its parts. As individual facets of Tobago are chiselled away, strength is lost and so Tobago will be lost.

