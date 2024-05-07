Team Demerara win inaugural CAL Village Cricket T10

Garvin Medera, Caribbean Airlines CEO (left) with Team Demerara, Guyana, winners of the Caribbean Airlines Village Cricket T10 Tournament -

The Caribbean Airlines (CAL) Village T10 Cricket Tournament’s regional finale took place on May 6 at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva with Team Demerara (Guyana) coming out victorious.

Demerara successfully defended 132 runs in the final, restricting St Elizabeth Junction (Jamaica) to 111 runs for seven wickets to win by 21 runs.

Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera said, “We extend hearty congratulations to Team Demerara out of Guyana on their win and we thank all teams for their participation.”

Caribbean Village Cricket launched on March 29 and saw teams from TT, Guyana, Jamaica all aiming for the title. The tournament is a part of CAL’s focus on Caribbean culture and served as a unifying force, fostering a sense of identity and pride among the community teams.

Medera added, “The showcase of culture through cricket, successfully uniting the region under the banner of Caribbean Culture; and the airline promises an even bigger competition next year.”