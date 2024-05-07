Smooth sailing so far for CSEC, CAPE examinations

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly -

Across TT, 34,490 candidates are registered to write the 2024 May-June Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) examinations.

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly told Newsday on May 6 via Whatsapp, “The Ministry of Education has ensured that everything was put in place to successfully administer all examinations by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).”

Exams officially began on April 16, with oral and practical exams, while written exams began on May 2.

And while Gadsby-Dolly says there have been no major hiccups to date, a minor adjustment was made by CXC.

“A relatively minor adjustment was made by CXC during the execution of the Spanish oral examinations.

“This occasioned the rescheduling of oral exams for one day. Students at the few schools… were examined within the succeeding three days.”

Gadsby-Dolly concluded, “Both CSEC and CAPE exams are being attempted by students under the highest of professional and ethical standards.

“The Ministry of Education wishes these students every success as they pursue their academic goals and aspirations.”

When contacted by Newsday, Martin Lum Kin, president of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) said he has not gotten any reports from his members of any issues with the exams.