Richards family star at Ste Madeleine Golf Open

The winners of the Ste Madeleine Golf Open that ended on Sunday. Chris Richards Snr, from left, Steve Durgadeen, Chris Richards Jnr, Daurance Williams, Evan Samir Ali and Zoe Correia. -

CHRIS Richards Snr continued his dominance in the professional division to win his flight and defend his title as the professional champion at the 2024 Ste Madeleine Golf Open. His son, Chris Richards Jnr was also a winner at the open.

The younger Richards waited until the final hole on day three on May 5 to defeat Zico Correia by one shot and win the championship flight.

Chris Jnr scored 215, while Chris Snr scored 212, both over three days.

Omesh Dinanath won the best net in the championship flight.

Daurance Williams, a former national goalkeeper for the Soca Warriors, and also a winner in 2022, held off the challenge of 2023’s winner Amir Ali to win the first flight.

His two-day score of 159 was one better than Ali who won the best net score. Steve Durgadeen won the second flight with a score of 160 and Kumar Boodram came second with a score of 165. Shazaad Ali won best net.

The third flight game was a stableford game and Evan Samir Ali, 14, finished first among the 16 competitors and won with a score of 75. Rajnarine Ragoonath, Zion Williams and Tajelal Sarwan were second, third and fourth respectively.

The tournament had a record number of eight women, most of whom are members of the national junior team, taking part. Zoe Correia emerged as the winner with a score of 170. Experienced player Violet Roopchand was second with 177 and Kahlan Francis was the net winner.