Questions on Mt Hope Hospital

THE EDITOR: In the absence of any response to my recent recounting of experiences at the Mt Hope Hospital, I pose these public questions:

Why do there never seem to be enough doctors, nurses or any other staff on shift? How does this affect patient care, inclusive of wait times at the emergency section?

What access to services do members of staff have to deal with their own overwork and stress levels?

What constitutes an emergency? Meaning what are the medical issues someone can present with that will allow the registration/triage stage at the emergency department to see people immediately and not hours later?

Why do so many members of staff seem not to have any idea where the quality assurance department is, or what are the contact numbers or how to make a complaint?

What is being done to treat with staff who mistreat the public? What sort of corporate social responsibility training exists?

Do those who oversee security/parking have no discretion?

Finally, who is responsible for the general upkeep of the hospital? Toilets, electricity, lights, walls…so much of the space is in disarray.

MARLON BASCOMBE

via e-mail