Protect your skin from harmful effects of the sun

File: This man rubs sun lotion on his skin at Maracas Beach to prevent sun burn. - Ayanna Kinsale

DELICIA BURRIS

As the dry season reaches its peak, it is crucial to understand the importance of protecting our skin from the harmful effects of the sun.

In Trinidad and Tobago, where the sunny weather is a constant companion, safeguarding your skin becomes even more essential. Skin Cancer Prevention Month serves as a timely reminder to prioritise your skin’s well-being and take necessary precautions to minimise the risk of sun damage. In this article, we will explore why it is crucial to protect your skin from the sun and wear sunscreen, particularly in the Caribbean.

Why is it important to protect your skin from the sun?

For some, there is a common misconception that the melanin in our skin provides sufficient protection from the harmful rays of the sun. While it’s true that melanin does offer some level of protection, it is not enough to shield our skin from the damaging effects of UV rays. This mistaken belief can have serious consequences, as prolonged exposure to the sun’s UV rays can lead to skin cancer, regardless of skin tone. Excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation emitted by the sun poses various risks to our skin. Prolonged exposure to UV radiation not only causes sunburn but also increases the risk of skin cancer, premature ageing, and for diabetics the sun activates blood circulation, which can accelerate the absorption of insulin.

Wearing sunscreen is one of the most effective ways to protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with a 30 SPF (Sun Protection Factor) or higher provides a barrier against both UVA and UVB rays, reducing the risk of sunburn and other skin damage. Applying sunscreen regularly helps prevent sunburn, skin cancer, and photo ageing, keeping your skin healthy and youthful.

Tips for sun safety:

Apply sunscreen properly

When it comes to sunscreen, proper application is key. Ensure you apply sunscreen liberally to all exposed areas of your body, including your face, neck, arms, and legs. Be sure to follow the instructions on the sunscreen bottle, reapply every two hours, and more frequently if swimming or sweating excessively.

Seek shade during peak hours

Between 10 am and 4 pm, the sun’s rays are at their strongest. Seek shade during these hours to reduce your exposure to UV radiation. If you must be outdoors, make use of wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and lightweight, long-sleeved clothing to provide additional protection for your skin.

Stay hydrated

The Caribbean’s warm climate, combined with exposure to the sun, can increase your body’s need for hydration. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin and body hydrated. Proper hydration supports skin health and aids in maintaining its natural elasticity.

Protect your eyes and lips

Lastly remember that your skin is not the only part that needs protection from the sun. Wear sunglasses that offer UV protection to shield your eyes from harmful rays especially for diabetics.

Additionally, apply a lip balm with SPF to protect your lips, which are also susceptible to sun damage.

“Do not hesitate to invest in your skin; it is going to talk for you for a very long time.”

Delicia Burris is the owner and founder of Glorious Touch Health and Wellness Spa in Tobago. For more info: @glorioustouchtt or 477-3110