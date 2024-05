Point Fortin mas

J'Ouvert fun time. - AYANNA KINSALE

Point Fortin Borough Day major event had a big flow of revellers and spectators on May 4 as the Borough Corporation celebrated its 44th anniversary. The J'Ouvert, parade of the bands and pan on the road attracted thousands who took part in the revelry from 4 am, and many more enjoyed mas and pan later in the evening.