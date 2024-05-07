Nipdec invites tenders for Arima licensing office

Nipdec logo

THE National Insurance Property Development Company Ltd (Nipdec) has issued an invitation to interested parties to tender for the construction of a new licensing office in Arima.

In a newspaper advertisement, Nipdec said the invitation was issued on behalf of the Works and Transport Ministry.

Interested parties are invited to offer proposals for design-build services for the office. These services include constructing the building and providing furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Those interested are asked to submit information such as their general background, financial capability and performance history.

Nipdec said parties tendering should be able to undertake all aspects of the project for "a value equal to or greater than $20 million."

Request for proposal (RFP) packages have been available from Nipdec's office at St Vincent Street, Port of Spain since April 29.

The deadline for submission is June 6 at 2 pm.

Proposals must be accompanied by a tender security of $150,000.