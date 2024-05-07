Nalis honours 11-year-old first-time author

Jorel Ferguson, author of Cats in Space, at the 15 Annual First Time Authors Appreciation Programme at Nalis Library on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on May 2 - Faith Ayoung

ELEVEN-year-old Jorel Ferguson was among one of 40 authors celebrated at The National Library and Information System Authority’s (Nalis) annual First Time Authors Appreciation (FTA) programme.

The 15th edition of the event was held on May 2 at the Pamella Benson Audio Visual Room, National Library, Port of Spain.

Ferguson, a standard-five student of Victory Academy of Learning, debuted his comic Cats in Space at the event.

His book tells the story of two cats stranded in space after their rocket malfunctioned. Their journey home takes a turn when the pair encounter "mooncats" with the fuel they need, but only if they help clean the moon first. In a daring move, the cats steal the fuel and make their way back to Earth.

Ferguson said the inspiration for his comic came from the eBook Cats Break the Internet after coming across it online. He started writing his book when he was nine years old during the covid19 pandemic.

Ferguson said, "My lessons teacher Mr Paul told me to make my own story out of it and that’s where the idea came from.”

He said he started the book just as he was preparing for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam.

Ferguson's mother, Trevonne Clarke-Ferguson, said, “Managing SEA along with the publishing of the book was tough but we endured.”

She said her family supported Ferguson's creative journey as she became teary-eyed while speaking with Newsday and expressing deep pride over her son’s accomplishment.

“I am amazed by God and I am proud of my son. Looking at the talent of the people here today and recognising that my son is one of them is mind-blowing.”

“He started writing the book when he was nine. In spite of it all, he never let it take away from his school work,” she added.

Clarke-Ferguson also said creative writing used to be Ferguson's weakest subject.

“He needed a bit of help in creative writing, so I needed someone who could teach him. I asked in my church if there was anyone...He (the tutor) gave him things to read and homework to write.

“During one of the assignments, his lessons teacher (Mr Paul) came to me and asked if I helped him write the story to which I said, no, I hadn’t even seen the story. He said he didn’t help him with the story, but now we have a book. And from there, it took on a life of its own.”

Paul then suggested Ferguson complete the story and join the FTA programme.

Ferguson, now looking forward to a break after SEA, said, “I am going to relax and sleep. I can’t wait for that.”

Feature speaker, NALIS chairman Neil Parsanlal recognised Nalis celebrated over 500 authors since the establishment of its FTA programme in 2010.

“Today you join the 587 other local authors whose books have now been added to the national bibliography,” Parsanlal said.

He said the worlds created in the books were the prism through which change and renewal had shaped TT’s 62 years of political independence.

Among other books released were Helena Ferreira’s The Nature of God, The Nature of Man, Stuart Fortune’s From Ibadhan to Hell Yard and Resha Ali’s Trevor the Golden Tree Frog.

The FTA programme celebrates first-time authors, encourages new writers, and raises public awareness about intellectual property protection and copyright enforcement.