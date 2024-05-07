Living where no one cares

Steve Alvarez -

I STRUGGLE daily to understand how and when we became this uncaring society that seems to be consumed with selfishness in the greedy pursuit of wealth and power.

It seems that every day we get to a new low. We have degenerated to a level where the daily reports of murder and robbery are simply ignored as one continues to seek personal gain regardless of the negative impact on others and the environment.

Perhaps the best example of this mindless, selfish rush for financial gain is demonstrated in the extremely ugly rolls of fibre-optic cables that are left on the many poles in our communities. There seems to be only one reason for this and that may be it is less expensive to roll out additional cables than to repair them. Thus the companies store their metres of cable on the utility poles.

It is not difficult to imagine our highways and communities with beautiful poui trees and bougainvillea plants. Our utility poles cleaned up and all the unused cables removed. Our street signs well painted and positioned, our beaches outfitted with adequate garbage cans, and changing rooms with toilet facilities. Our drains cleaned daily. Our homeless people cared for in adequate facilities that take them away from using the sidewalk and drains for their personal toilets. Those are things that demonstrate that we are a civilised society.

Only recently the cable companies that provide internet services announced they are increasing their rates. Citizens are left with little choice but to accept their decisions. How difficult is it for the Government and those in authority to demand that these companies remove the eyesore of rolls of cables on our utility poles?

Someone must look after our country, there must be someone in authority to demand that we manage our communities better.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail