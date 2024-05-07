Last water supply schedule revision for the dry season

WASA Caroni water treatment plant. - File photo

Last week's water schedule revision could be the last for the dry season, according to Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) CEO Kelvin Romain.

On May 2, WASA said the heat from this year's dry season led to an average of a 25 million gallons per day (mgd) loss of production. To cope, the authority cut back on its supply and adjusted water schedules on top of the existing hosepipe ban.

In an interview on Monday, Romain told Newsday the country's reservoir levels now stand between 40 to 50 per cent.

Hollis was below 50 per cent, Hillsborough was at 51 per cent, Navet at 41 per cent and the Arena Dam at 40 per cent.

Despite the low figures, he said once all variables remain the same, this is enough water to last the country around three months.

With the TT Meteorological Service (TTMS) anticipating the rainy season to begin later in May, Romain said this could be the last adjustment for the season. The TTMS' Dryness/Drought Indicator, Monitor and Outlook published to its website on April 30 said wetter conditions are expected in May and June due to more frequent showers.

"The predicted volume of rainfall in late April-May-June 2024 is likely to replenish soil moisture. An early start to the rainy season is expected in the second half of May 2024," it said.

The TTMS outlook also said there were wet days between January to March, but the majority of these months were dry days. It said there were 28 dry days in February.

Romain said WASA had expected more rainfall over the period and showers "within recent times" had no impact on the reservoir levels. He said customers appeared to have been heeding the authority's advice to conserve water.

"We could have been in a worse state and I want to commend our operations departments for managing our reservoir levels as well as our customers. I must give credit to our customers. You know, I think people are more knowledgeable now of the effects of climate change and... the effects of climate change on their water supply and how important conservation is. So, I must commend the public.

"While we have...some customers abusing (their water supply) in some instances, I would say that is on a minimum."

Romain said the authority fixed over 700 leaks out of 1,500 that needed repair.

WASA imposed a hosepipe ban between March and June to encourage customers to conserve water, making it illegal to use hoses for activities such as washing vehicles and watering gardens.

In its latest schedule amendment, WASA reduced supply from the North Oropouche Water Treatment plant from 20 mgd to 17 mgd, from the Navet Water Treatment Plant from 19 mgd to 16 mgd and in Tobago, from the Courland, Richmond, Kings Bay and Hillsborough West water treatment plants from 4.6 mgd to 2.7 mgd.