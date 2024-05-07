Importance of sharks

A bull shark. - Photo courtesy National Wildlife Federation

THE EDITOR: TT, what would happen if sharks went extinct? Give that some serious thought.

Without sharks as apex predators, the entire ocean ecosystem would fall out of balance.

Sharks maintain the species below them in the food chain and also indirectly maintain seagrass and coral reef habitats.

Please, no more Jaws sequels. And your bake and shark is usually bake and catfish.

That shark attack was an isolated accident.

Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town