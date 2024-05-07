Imani Edwards-Taylor doubles-up at Silverbowl table tennis

Arun Roopnarine shows off his men's singles trophy alongside runner-up Luc O'Young, left, and joint third placed finishers Abraham Francis and Yuvraaj Dookram at the ICWI Table Tennis Tournament on May 5, 2024. - Courtesy TTTTA

IMANI Edwards-Taylor won back-to-back titles at the Insurance Company of the West Indies Silverbowl Senior Table Tennis Tournament on May 5, as she captured the women’s singles and mixed doubles titles, with partner Yuvraaj Dookram.

Edwards-Taylor (QPCC) showed mettle to get past 12-time national women’s singles champion Aleena Edwards (UTT) in the trophy match, winning 11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 11-2.

En route to the final, Edwards-Taylor also defeated Wasa’s Ambika Sitram in the 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 in the semi-final. Edwards got past Linda Partap-Boodhan 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 11-7 in her semi-final clash.

Against Wasa’s Curtis Humphreys and Sitram in the mixed doubles final, the QPCC pair of Edwards-Taylor and Dookram lost the opening set 6-11. They bounced back to win the next two 11-7, 11-6 but Humphreys/Sitram levelled things once more by winning the fourth 10-12.

In the fifth and decisive set, Edwards-Taylor/Dookram prevailed 11-7 winners to take the crown.

Humphreys made amends in the men’s doubles final, however, as he joined forces with sibling Alraic, to win the trophy. The title match saw the Humphreys brothers better QPCC’s Sekel McIntosh and Shemar Britton 11-2, 5-11, 11-7, 11-8.

Meanwhile, Arun Roopnarine battled through multiple players to cop the men’s singles crown. In the end, he rallied back from an opening set loss (8-11) to triumph 11-1, 11-4, 11-6 over Luc O’Young in the title match.

In their respective semi-finals, Roopnarine did well to get past 11-7, 11-9, 15-13 while O’Young had to dig deep 12-10, 6-11, 14-12, 6-11, 11-9 to get past Abraham Francis.

In the masters division, Franklyn Seechan topped Riad Abasali 11-3, 11-9, 4-11, 11-7 for the 2024 title.