Iba Music Festival to serenade mothers

- JEFF K MAYERS

As Mother's Day comes into focus, Empress Aje, host of the Iba Music Festival, says the time has come, once again, to encourage women to stand in the beauty and strength of their being.

A media release said her effort to highlight this innate strength of women is seen in the annual production of her Iba Music Festival, now in its fourth year, taking place at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

Empress Aje said in the release, “I don’t think women truly understand what they possess. My effort is to remind women of who they are (and) the contributions they can make. They must understand that they have a lot of power in their hands –power that can ultimately reach out to change the direction of both men and children.”

This weekend she features entertainers Nisa, Jaron Nurse, Farmer Nappy, Collis Duranty, Stephanie Joseph, Naomi Sinnette and Darren Sheppard with NLCB Fonclaire and herself serenading all women on May 11.

Iba Music Festival which begins at 6.30 pm is promising variety and will also host creative vendors.

Over the past four years, the Iba Music Festival moved from the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook, to the Naparima Bowl. The event was also hosted virtually during the pandemic and even amid that challenge, Empress Aje, a former corporate employee, explained that she was propelled by a higher power, to keep promoting this positive celebration of feminine energy.

“In 2022, I was guided to move the show to south. We had artistes like Freetown Collective and Queen Omega and the event made an enormous impact. We’ve remained in south since that time.”

Returning to the topic of strength of a woman Empress Aje is encouraging women to stand up to their divine calling – to once again be true nurturers and solid role models for their children.

She said, “If mothers would start back to raise their children and realise their role where family life is concerned, things around us will change.”

For more info: on the Iba Music Festival 770-1241.