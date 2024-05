Hello, WASA

WASA Caroni water treatment plant, Caroni. File photo/Roger Jacob -

THE EDITOR: I recently observed a leak on the street I live on and, doing the civil thing, I called "WASA leaks" to report it.

To my surprise I got the following recording: “Thank you for calling WASA leaks. Your position in line is number 32." Need I say more?

In case WASA is interested, the leak is directly in front of #16 O’Connor Street, Woodbrook.

You’re welcome.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook