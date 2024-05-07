Giving youth a chance

Lennox Francis -

THE EDITOR: Anyone asked to name some dark clouds hanging over the world will come up with at least three of the following: uneven distribution of wealth; hoarding and poverty; wars; destruction and the practice of genocide, corruption and the abuse of technology.

The cry in the world to give youth a chance must be taken with a pound of salt for there seems to be an undercurrent with it. Do we define youth by chronological age or having modern thoughts, or basking in the feeling of the young?

The age of the seniors is definitely overshadowed by the lack of ideas. This they will not admit as they deceptively continue to entice the youths to join in the frolic, placing them in the driver’s seat but maintaining their hold on the controls.

Youths are getting a sneak preview of the world they will inherit one day and what a potpourri of mischief the invitation is beckoning them to. Who among the adults will put a 20-year-old in charge of their household while still having the strength to manage it?

What is the average age of leaders? Can we boast of having youthful government ministers?

The pretence of having high expectations of the young is rampant despite giving them a world to manage that is almost devoid of high standards and virtues.

Welcome youths to this imperfect world where there is glaring uneven distribution of wealth and an iron fist that guards hoarding. Your innocence will soon be eroded by institutionalised poverty, followed by the singing of the mantra, “If you can’t beat them, join them.”

Youths represent hope for a better world showcased by heavy investments in education. The young populate the educational institutions honestly believing that the adults are interested in creating a heaven on Earth. The window dressing hides the rape of the intelligence of young people.

In all the institutions of learning and research the youths are pouring out heart and soul producing the latest technologies to make the world a better place. But are we going in that direction? Global warming fuelled by the greed of the adults is driving the planet to extinction.

For what use are we extracting from the psyche of the youths the technologies of the future? The exploitation of youthful intelligence has given rise to the birth and abuse of artificial intelligence.

Espionage, invasion of privacy, the creation of more sophisticated weapons for killing, warfare, genocide and destruction are the advertised uses. The world spends more on warfare than trying to reduce poverty and famine.

On the one hand the world is witnessing the exuberance of youth, and on the other how strength is wasted on youth. The blend of sharing their God-given talent and the deception of the adult world is a perfect formula for their own demise.

With discovery goes purpose, and youth must ensure that their outpouring must be respected with the intended purpose. What positive use your research can be put to? Are you aware of the exploitation and engineered a plan to halt the retardation?

Unknowingly, you have become the guardian of the world. Are you prepared to lose earnings or your job in defence? Or are you going to adopt the attitude of the adults? "I am not going to be here forever."

As a group you have to demand a high standard for the use of your commodity. In rebelling you can become a statistic, for one part of humanity will have no remorse in putting you down.

When will we see a world run by youthful administrators? Only when youths have accepted the policies and behaviours of the adult world.

Which way is up? Welcome to the real world, and to work in it intellectual tools are needed. If you do not have these they must be forged forthwith, and be of the most durable quality.

LENNOX FRANCIS

via e-mail