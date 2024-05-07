Freeport murder suspect surrenders to cops

Alex Coombs, 19, of Freeport died on May 6, after being stabbed at home.

THE 56-year-old suspect in the recent stabbing death of a 19-year-old relative has surrendered to police in the Central Division.

The police confirmed that the father of five surrendered to the Freeport police station on the morning of May 7.

He was expected to be handed over to officers at the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three.

The suspect, who is from Joseph Drive, off Mc Leod Trace in Freeport, has been on the run from the police since the incident.

The deceased, Alex Coombs, who was a close relative, would have turned 20 in June. Coombs was a psychiatric outpatient, and he and the suspect had a history of altercations.

Alex and the suspect got into an argument which turned into a fight at the family’s home at about 12.20 am on May 6.

Coombs’ mother, Sabita Partap, reported that the suspect was accusing Coombs of not taking his medication. In turn, Coombs was accusing the suspect of hiding food from him.

Coombs was stabbed in the chest and managed to stumble outside the wooden structure. He collapsed on a chair at the front.

The mother reported the incident to Freeport police, who took Coombs to the Chaguanas health facility, where he later died.

Investigations are ongoing.