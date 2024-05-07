Doctors, nurses still committed

San Fernando General Hospital - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: The medical fraternity has come in for quite a lot of bashing recently as a result of the deaths of newborn babies at the Port of Spain General Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

It is not only a cliche but a reality of life that to err is human, but that may or may not be the case here as PAHO continues its investigation into the actual cause/causes.

However, I wish to report on quite a different perspective about medical care in TT as it pertains to the commitment of medical officials.

My father was admitted to the San Fernando General Hospital with what seemed like a mild stroke last week, after being sent there from the Couva District Health Facility via ambulance. It was obvious that the system is overloaded with not enough space for patients and manpower to handle the large number of people seeking immediate medical attention.

However, of note is the fact that when my dad's turn came (after some waiting) he was well attended by nurses, doctors and orderlies. Everything that was possibly available was done to diagnose and treat his ailment.

Kudos go out to Dr Superville who was his doctor and who kept the staff busy to get to the bottom of the underlying causes of my dad's pain.

So, while there may be negative issues surrounding some matters in the system, there are still those who are genuine and hard-working in that same system, despite the setbacks.

Thanks again to the staffs of both the Couva District Health Facility and San Fernando General Hospital.

IM HOSEIN

Chaguanas