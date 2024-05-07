Cost of fiscal negligence under Rowley

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I am deeply troubled by the recent revelation of a significant fiscal discrepancy, which underscores the failure of the Rowley administration to uphold transparency and accountability in our nation's financial management.

The reported understatement of $2.6 billion in revenues raises serious concerns about the competence and diligence of the Government in overseeing fiscal matters. This glaring oversight not only erodes public trust but also exposes the administration's lax approach to governance.

Under the Rowley administration's watch, our fiscal reporting system has been compromised, casting doubt on the accuracy and reliability of our financial data. Such negligence not only undermines investor confidence but also reflects poorly on our nation's credibility in the eyes of international financial institutions.

It is unacceptable that funds of such magnitude could slip through unnoticed, highlighting a fundamental failure in the administration's oversight and accountability mechanisms. The lack of proactive measures to prevent such errors, despite warnings and concerns raised by stakeholders, is a clear indication of the administration's disregard for sound financial management practices.

The Minister of Finance must be held accountable for this egregious lapse and take immediate steps to rectify the situation. Transparent documentation and thorough investigation are imperative to restore confidence in our fiscal reporting processes.

In light of this disturbing revelation, it is incumbent upon the Rowley administration to acknowledge its failure and take decisive action to address the systemic weaknesses that have led to this crisis.

RUSHTON PARAY

MP, Mayaro