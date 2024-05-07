Building equitable, fair, robust society

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I recently became ill, forcing me to take a little hiatus from my regular writing activity. Nonetheless, even during this slowdown I continued to engage in discussions about politics, academics, social concerns, education and daily existence.

Throughout these conversations one constant theme struck me: "But so it is, what could I do?" This simple yet meaningful phrase captures a larger reality. Opening conversations about self-reliance, government dependency, constitutional reform, and the powerful effect of "the voice of the people" within a democratic framework, notably in TT.

In reflecting on this particular topic, it becomes clear that while nations across the world have internal issues in the social, political and educational arenas, what defines our situation in TT is our citizens' feeling of power – or lack thereof.

Unlike in several other nations, where the population recognises its collective strength, there appears to be a general attitude of resignation or disempowerment slowly massaging through the minds of the population of TT. However, this does not have to be the case, since there are concrete measures that each citizen may take to influence substantial change.

Education emerges as a critical instrument for equipping individuals to navigate the channels of civic involvement.

Citizens must be educated about the opportunities for their opinions to be heard. However, this must be done in partnership with educators to guarantee that all learning methods are used to ensure understanding is concrete.

Citizens must be informed about the avenues available for their opinions to be heard beyond the traditional town hall gatherings organised by political bodies.

Citizens must understand the importance of their voices, views, ideas and proposals within the context of a democratic society.

Cultivating a culture of civic engagement is critical. Encouraging individuals to actively engage with their elected officials, both locally and nationally, promotes transparency and accountability in government. This may include attending community forums, proposing ideas or petitions, or even running for office.

Harnessing technology may broaden the scope and effect of citizen-led projects. In an increasingly digital age, social media platforms and online forums offer easy ways to organise, mobilise support, and disseminate information. Effective use of these technologies may enhance the public's collective voice and catalyse change.

Campaigning for constitutional reform is an effective way to solve structural concerns and strengthen democratic government. Citizens may help construct a more equal and inclusive society that represents their beliefs and goals by scrutinising and changing current legal frameworks as needed.

Finally, fostering solidarity and collaboration among diverse segments of society is paramount. Recognising the interdependence between various social, economic and political concerns, and forming alliances with diverse interest groups may intensify lobbying efforts and achieve systemic change.

While the chorus of "But so it is, what could I do?" may echo through the collective mind, each Trinidadian/Tobagonian must acknowledge their agency and capacity for change. Individuals must contribute to building a more fair, equitable and robust society for future generations by investing in education, civic engagement, technological innovation, constitutional reform, and solidarity.

S BENOIS SELMAN

Woodbrook