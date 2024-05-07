Biggette stars in shootout as Army advance to First Citizens Cup semis

Defence Force keeper Christopher Biggette reacts after making a save in the penalty shootout against Tiger Tanks Club Sando in their First Citizens Knockout Cup quarterfinal on Sunday. Photos courtesy TTPFL. -

DEFENCE Force goalkeeper Christopher Biggette won the battle of the Soca Warriors custodians on Sunday evening, as he made two saves in a penalty shootout versus Tiger Tanks Club Sando to send the Army through to the First Citizens Knockout Cup semifinals.

In the second match of a quarterfinal doubleheader at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation grounds, Defence Force scored late in regulation time to tie the game at 2-2, before holding their nerves in the penalty shootout to get a 4-1 triumph.

Club Sando forward Shackiel Henry continued his stellar form in the knockout tournament, and he opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Army defender Justin Garcia scored in the 20th minute to bring the defending champions on level terms.

Henry scored again in the 77th minute to give Sando a 2-1 lead as he grabbed his fifth goal in the FCB Cup. Having defeated TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) leaders Miscellaneous Police FC in the round of 16, Sando looked destined to land another major scalp in form of last season’s League and Cup winners.

However, attacker Shaquille Bertrand scored the vital equaliser in the 82nd minute – paving the way for Biggette’s heroics from the spot.

Kicking first, Defence Force were perfect from the spot as Garcia, Jelani Felix, Dylon King and Matthew Woo Ling all fired past Soca Warriors custodian Denzil Smith. Biggette upstaged his TT teammate as he saved the first two spot kicks from Shervohnzez Hamilton and Henry to help seal Army’s passage to the semis.

In the other quarterfinal in La Horquetta, cellar-placed TTPFL tier one team Central FC showed off their superiority when they blanked tier two outfit San Fernando Giants by a 4-0 margin.

Man-of-the-Match Kyle Bartholomew scored in either half, while Levin Caballero and Miguel Williams scored the other goals to send Central through to the semis.