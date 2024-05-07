Barrackpore man, 81, reported missing

Missing: Reynold Cardinal, 81.

THE police are asking the public for help in finding an 81-year-old man from Barrackpore who has been reported missing.

On May 7, a police statement said Reynold Cardinal was last seen on May 3.

No further information was given.

The police are asking for anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Barrackpore police station at 654-0609 or 999, 555, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or any police station.

The NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, also asked the public for help finding him.

A post from the group’s Facebook page says members searched various areas in the district on May 6 but did not find him.

People can also call the NGO at 799-1453.