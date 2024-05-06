Zachary Anthony, Aimee Le Blanc win Subway Open Water 5K titles

Brand co-ordinator at Subway Melissa Sewaliah, left, and marketing manager at Subway Asha Sanmoogan, right, give Zachary Anthony his trophies at the Subway Maracas Open Water Classic at Maracas Bay, on May 5. - Photo courtesy Subway

ZACHARY Anthony and Aimee Le Blanc won the 5K titles when the Subway Open Water Classic was held at Maracas Bay on May 5.

Anthony, of Marlins Swim Club, was both the men's and overall winner in a time of one hour, four minutes and 13 seconds (1:04:13). The rest of the swimmers were no match for Anthony as second-placed Khadeem Brathwaite of Marlins was a distant second in 1:11:58, more than seven minutes behind Anthony. Finishing just behind Brathwaite was third-placed Tyrell Celestine of Sea Hawks Swim Club, who stopped the clock in 1:12:19.

Le Blanc of Marlins was fifth overall, but first among the women in 1:13:18. Grabbing second spot (ninth overall) in the women's category was Keryn Burke of Atlantis Aquatics in 1:16:56, and third place (13th overall) went to Tiger Sharks' Irmani Smith in 1:24:25.

Anthony was certainly the stand-out swimmer as later in the morning he won the 3K race in 40 minutes and 58 seconds (40:58). He won that event by a wide margin also, as second-placed Darren Belfon of Pt Fortin Aqua Darts finished in 44:15. Isaac Tuberoso, an unattached swimmer, was third (fourth overall) in the men's category in 46:11.

Merena Martinez of Marlins delivered an outstanding effort as she was third overall and first among the women in 45:23. Siena Jagdeo, representing Barracudas Swim Club, was second (17th overall) and Makayla Mohammed of Tiger Sharks took third spot (22nd overall) in 54:36.

Subway brand co-ordinator Melissa Sewaliah, Subway marketing manager Asha Sanmoogan and Aquatics Sports Association of TT administrative manager Neal Marcano distributed awards at the prize-giving ceremony.

Other results:

1K 12 and Under

Boys

Micah Alexander - Eagles - 17:27

Julius Ennals - Marlins - 17:40

Elihu Brown - Pt Fortin Aqua Darts - 18:31

Girls

Elin Stone - Marlins - 17:35

Zahara Anthony - Marlins - 18:34

Sarai Giddings - BlueFins Aquatics - 21:07

1K 13 and Over

Boys

Isaiah Alexander - Marlins - 13:18

Tristan Scott - Unattached - 15:04

Liam D'Abadie - Giants - 15:08

Girls

Marena Martinez - Marlins - 13:39

Siena Jagdeo - Barracudas - 16:01

Ariane Suite - Marlins - 16:42