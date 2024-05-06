TTCSI elects new president, directors

Dianne Joseph, TTCSI president. - Photo courtesy TTCSI

DIANNE Joseph, CEO of the Co-operative Credit Union League of Trinidad and Tobago, has been elected the sixth president of the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI).

She will serve until 2027, along with a new board of directors, comprising Kiran Singh, president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce; Kimberly Chan-Boodram, president of the Human Resource Management Association of TT; Lorraine Pouchet, president of TT Incoming Tour Operators Association; Ramon Gregorio, president of the Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry & Commerce; and lone re-elected member Alvin Morton, TT International Facilities Management Association.

In a release, TTCSI welcomed Joseph and the new directors. The elections followed its 17th annual general meeting on May 3.

Joseph succeeds Mark Edghill, whose mentorship she said leaves the organisation "in good hands."

“I express my sincerest thanks to the founding fathers and all past directors for the role that they have played in taking this national umbrella association for the services sector from strength to strength,” she said.

Joseph also thanked the Trade Ministry for “providing the necessary guidance and support over the years,” adding that TTCSI looks forward to “strengthening our relationship as we seek to enhance regional integration and improve the services sector from all viewpoints.”

Joseph said her leadership style “is one of an open door” and plans to “commence the process of mentoring you (members) to take over from me.”

She said, “I am assured that with the diverse skills and competencies on the board and management, we will be in a position to strengthen our governance structures, enhance our operations and do more for our members.”

Joseph also pledged her full support to all members.

“We stand ready to monitor the environment and to reach out to you before you have the time to call upon us to defend your interest. You will remain our first priority.”

The TTCSI represents 50 service sector associations and over 700,000 workers.

“This is no small number,” Joseph said. “And as such, I commit to working with everyone for their advancement.”