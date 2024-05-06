Tobago police rethinking strategy to engage public

THE police Tobago division is rethinking its strategy to engage members of the public.

Ag Insp Kathlyn Sterling said the police town meetings, which were held recently in two communities, did not attract large turnouts.

On the Tobago Updates morning show on May 6, Sterling said, “As community meetings, you go out there and you invite persons, but we not getting the numbers that we actually need. So we have to rethink our strategy and go to the people instead of them coming to us.

“We have to go on the blocks because that is where all of the young people are, because they not coming to the community centres. Our intention is to go to these people and have conversations with them.”

But she said officers have been conducting walkabouts and interfacing with residents in their respective police districts.

Sterling alluded to the plan while providing updates on several incidents which occurred last week and over the weekend.

She said an autopsy is to be done on Shellon Walters-Joseph, 32, of Mt Marie, whose body was found over a precipice in Saw Mill Trace, Mt St George, on May 4.

“We are still awaiting the autopsy to determine the cause of the death for that person,” she said.

Regarding the shooting at the Nine’s Bar in Speyside on May 3, in which six people were wounded and hospitalised, Sterling said, “We have some good news there. Four of the people were discharged but two are still receiving treatment.”

She said an individual is still at hospital after last week's shooting at Turtle Beach. Thieves also made off with a quantity of cash from the Royal Castle fast food outlet, Scarborough, but no one was injured.