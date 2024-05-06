Public consultation on Marriott project in Tobago on May 9

A screen grab of a 2021 video showing the planned $500 million Marriott development for Rocky Point, Tobago. -

AMID some concerns from environmentalists and other stakeholders, the Farley Augustine-led THA is supporting the proposed construction of a $500 million Marriott-brand hotel and property development at Rocky Point, Tobago.

Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris said a public consultation about the project is scheduled for May 9 at the Buccoo Community Centre from 5.30 pm.

On the Tobago Updates morning show on May 6, Burris urged stakeholders to attend the consultation.

“I will encourage everybody who is available to attend that consultation because it is important for locals to have a say. People have to feel like they are part of the process and that is one of the things that we want to encourage. We want people to come out and ask their questions,” she said.

The former PNM-led THA announced the project in September 2021 during a news conference at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort.

The hotel is being constructed by a group of private developers, Superior Hotels Ltd, on approximately 28 acres on the western side of Grafton Road and south of Pleasant Prospect. The land is being leased by Evolving Technologies and Enterprise Development Co Ltd (eTeck) for 99 years.

The project is expected to comprise a 200-room hotel, 28 duplex residences, 11 single-family luxury villas and 12 fully outfitted townhouses. It will also contain facilities for scuba diving, jogging, cycling, local food vendors and craftsmen, among other amenities.

Burris said THA representatives and Superior Hotels officials visited the site for the project.

“We spoke to the surfers. We spoke to the environmentalists. There was some agreement on some of the things that we wanted to preserve because there is evidence of some historical ruins there and we wanted them to incorporate that into their plans.

“So now they are at the stage where they are doing their environmental impact assessment for their application for their CEC (certificate of environmental clearance) to go ahead with the project.”