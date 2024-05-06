Piarco pensioner set on fire during robbery

Arima General Hospital. - File photo

POLICE are urging the public to be vigilant after a Piarco woman was set on fire during a home invasion.

On May 5, a woman was at her home on Kelly Street, Piarco, when two people – a man and a woman pretending to be lost hopeful tenants – called out to her.

The 66-year-old woman walked to her front gate, where the woman, in the front passenger seat of a black car, came out and pulled out a gun, forcing the woman to open her gate.

Once inside, the two suspects began to ransack the woman’s house, looking for valuables as they demanded jewellery and cash. After the woman told them she did not have any valuables, they physically assaulted her. The man threw a liquid on the woman and set her on fire.

The woman began to scream and the suspects left in their car.

Neighbours heard the woman's screams and called the police. The woman was treated at the Arima General Hospital and later discharged.

Officers from the Piarco Police Station are investigating and asking for the public's help to find the couple.

Newsday spoke with WPC Chanicka from the Piarco Police Station on ways the public can keep themselves safe. She stressed the importance of being vigilant and urged the public to be cautious about trusting anyone they do not know.

“There are people portraying themselves to be police, ministries, or many other sectors. You cannot trust anyone. Be very careful, especially women who may be home alone during the day.”

She says while this “looking for a home to rent” ruse is new to her and she could not say if it was an emerging trend, she reminded the public to do their due diligence when meeting anyone to do business.

“We have all heard and seen the stories about the Facebook Marketplace. Please be careful. You cannot trust everyone.”

Chanicka also advised people who may be withdrawing large sums of cash from the bank or ATMs to be mindful of who they tell and if they can, to have at least two people accompany them.