Junior Calypso Monarch winners get prizes

First Citizens group deputy CEO – operations and administration Neela Moonilal-Kissoon, president of TUCO Ainsley King, and Keisha King – member, Junior Calypso Monarch Committee, celebrate the young talent. -

First Citizens and the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation (TUCO) officially awarded prizes to the participants of the TUCO/ First Citizens Junior Calypso Monarch 2024 competition.

The award event took place on April 20 at the VIP Lounge, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

This year marked First Citizens 12th year sponsoring the competition.

Addressing the audience at the awards, First Citizens Group deputy CEO – operations and administration Neela Moonilal-Kissoon emphasised the importance of collective support in fostering a vibrant calypso culture. “First Citizens values the enthusiasm of the young calypsonians themselves and the passion with which they delivered," she said in a media release.

First Citizens’ longstanding partnership with TUCO underscores the group’s commitment to nurturing young talent and preserving Trinidad and Tobago's rich cultural legacy, the release said. Through its sponsorship, First Citizens continues to provide a platform for emerging calypsonians to showcase their creativity and talent on a national stage, the release said.

The competition remains a highlight of the nation's cultural calendar, attracting participants and spectators alike from across Trinidad and Tobago.

First Citizens said it looks forward to many more years of partnership with TUCO.

For more info: https://www.firstcitizensgroup.com/tt/corporate-social-responsibility/culture/