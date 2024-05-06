Freeport teen stabbed by relative, dies at hospital

File photo/David Reid

A TEEN was stabbed in the chest outside his home by a relative the early morning of May 6, and later died.

Reports say at around 12.20 am, 19-year-old Alex Coombs was at his home on Joseph Street, McLean Trace, Freport, with his mother and a relative when an argument occurred. The relative took a knife and stabbed Coombs in the chest.

His mother ran to the Freeport Police Station to report the incident. Officers went back to the home with Coomb's mother, where they found him slumped in a chair outside their wooden one-room home.

He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he succumbed to his injuries around 2.14 am. The relative was not there when police arrived.