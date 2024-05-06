Eagles FC cop Moriah Football League crown

Eagles FC celebrate winning the Moriah Village Football League final at the Moriah Recreation Ground on May 4. - Phot courtesy Visuals Style

EAGLES FC were crowned champions of the Moriah Community Builders Football League after they held on to a 1-0 victory against Kings United at the Moriah Recreation Ground in Tobago on May 4.

In front of a packed crowd eager to see an action-packed final, both teams delivered an exciting spectacle despite the lack of goals.

It remained goalless for the majority of the match but it was Keanu Boatswain’s 78th minute strike that separated the two teams.

For the victory, Eagles FC earned $15,000 while Kings United collected $8,000.

In their respective semi-finals, Eagles FC edged Lions FC 1-0 while Kings United defeated Moriah All Stars 2-0.

Moriah All Stars received $5,000 for placing third.

This was the fifth edition of the league, which started in 2018, held by Moriah Community Builders. The 2024 tournament featured ten teams and kicked off on April 7.

Other awards:

MVP – Jaheim Trim (Eagles FC)

Most goals – Jaheim Trim (Eagles FC)

Best defender – Oswald Alleyne (Kings United)

Best Goalkeeper – Omarlie Sanchez (Lions FC)