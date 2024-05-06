Cyclist Makaira Wallace 8th in sprint, keirin in Czech Republic

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Makaira Wallace lines up for her sprint quarter-final race against Poland's Marlena Karwacka at the Junek Grand Prix in Czech Republic on May 5. - Photo courtesy Makaira Wallace

TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclist Makaira Wallace recorded two eighth-place finishes in the women’s sprint and keirin events at the Junek Grand Prix in the Czech Republic on May 4 and 5.

In heat one of her keirin race, Wallace, 18, placed fourth behind three Polish riders and was edged into the 7-12 final. There, she placed second, and eighth overall, with Poland dominating by taking the top five spots.

In the opening round of the sprints competition, the double Commonwealth Youth Games medallist Wallace recorded the eighth fastest time of 11.865 seconds and advanced to the quarter-final stage.

However, Polish speedster Marlena Karwacka bettered her in two straight rides of the three-race ride-off to move on. Poland went on to capture the one-two-three in the women’s sprint.

Both eighth-place finishes in this class-two event helped Wallace earn some precious International Cycling Union (UCI) points.

She resumes her quest for points at the class-one Grand Prix Framar in Prague on May 10-11 and concludes her European stint with another class-two event, Grand Prix Praha, on May 12.

Wallace is in Prague to gain UCI points towards qualification for top events at the start of the next Olympic cycle.

She is joined there by her JLD Cycling Academy coach, two-time Olympian and multiple national sprint and keirin champion Njisane Phillip, and mother Cori Wallace.