City FC in hunt for Republic Cup titles

City FC's Republic Cup under-20 team. - Photo courtesy Republic Cup

City FC stayed in contention for two 2024 Republic Cup National Youth Football League crowns after registering quarterfinal wins in both the under-14 and under-20 divisions on April 28.

City FC recorded the biggest win of all the boys' quarterfinal matches when they hammered Creek SCC by a 5-0 margin at the Republic Bank Sports Club, Barataria in the under-14 age group.

Cardinals defeated Ultimate Unisons by a 2-1 margin in their under-14 quarterfinal, while Union Hall United blanked World Class Soccer Clinic 2-0.

Cox Coaching School, the losing finalists in the Trinidad leg of last year's under-13 competition, got a handsome 4-0 win over Arima Araucans.

In the under-20 division, City FC emerged with a 2-1 win against Central outfit Crown Trace FC at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar. Chaguanas North Secondary standout Justin Lewis gave Crown Trace a 26th-minute lead, but second-half goals from Aydon Caruth and 2023 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division winner Caden Trestrail gave City FC the comeback result.

Evolution FC edged HVC FC 3-2 in their under-20 quarterfinal as Josiah Hypolite scored a second-half penalty to settle the affair. Athletic International Academy edged San Juan Jabloteh 5-3 on penalties after a goalless stalemate in their under-20 quarterfinal.

In the other under-20 quarterfinal, national under-20 forward Malachi Webb put the Premier SC team on his back when he scored a beaver trick in a thrilling 4-3 victory against Pro Series, last year's under-15 and under-17 winners in the Trinidad leg of the tourney.

In the under-16 age group, Pro Series stayed alive as they scored twice in a four-minute span in the second half to beat Point Fortin Youth Academy 2-0 at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

A Gershom Chase brace helped Trendsetter Hawks to a 2-1 win over Gasparillo Youths, while Beatnix and FC Ginga booked their respective under-16 semis spots with wins over World Class and Cox Coaching School.

In the girls' under-20 division, MIC Matura ReUnited and Trincity Nationals advanced to the semis with contrasting wins against Crown Trace and Talent and Energy. Pleasantville FC and Pro Series won their quarterfinal matches by default.