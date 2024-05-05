Trinidad and Tobago still chasing Olympic spots after World Relays day 1

Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye. - (AP PHOTO)

TT's three relay quartets were still chasing Paris 2024 Olympic qualification after the opening day of the World Athletics Relay championship at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas on Saturday.

The top two teams in each of the qualifying heats advanced to the Olympics, to go along with their spot in the World Relays final.

TT's women's 4x100-metre quartet of Taejha Badal, Leah Bertrand, Reese Webster and veteran sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye were the first to hit the track, and they placed fifth in the fourth and final heat in 43.22 seconds – placing them 16th overall. Great Britain won the heat in 42.33 seconds, while Netherlands (42.88 seconds) followed them into the Olympics with their second-placed finish.

In the second men's 4x100-metre qualifier, the TT quartet of Kion Benjamin, Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison Jr and Omari Lewis finished an agonising third in 38.46 seconds and just missed out on booking their passage to Paris. France copped top spot in the heat in 38.32 seconds, while Great Britain (38.36 seconds) placed second. The TT team recorded the eighth-fastest time overall and will fancy their chances of advancing from their second qualifying heat.

In the first men's 4x400-metre heat, the TT quartet of Timothy Frederick, Asa Guevara, Shakeem McKay and 200-metre ace Jereem Richards placed third in 3:04.15, with Japan and Germany taking the top two spots to seal Olympic qualification. TT had the 17th-best time of the 28 teams who completed the first round.

After press time on Sunday, TT's relay teams took to the track in the second qualifying round in a bid to seal their Olympic spots. Three heats were contested in each of the relay events, with the top two teams from each heat advancing to the Olympics.