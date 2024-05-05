Trinidad and Tobago junior quartet grab bronze at World Relays

TT sprinter Hakeem Chinapoo. - NAAA/FILE PHOTO

THE Trinidad and Tobago junior quartet of Hakeem Chinapoo, Khadija Pickering, Keone John and Kyah Hyson won this country's first medal at the World Athletics Relay Championships in Bahamas, on May 4.

The athletes earned the medal in the pre-show international junior mixed 4x400m event. The team copped the bronze medal behind Bahamas and second-placed US. TT clocked three minutes, 31.63 seconds (3:31.63).

After press time on Saturday, TT took part in multiple events including the women's 4x100m, men's 4x100m and the men's 4x400m event.