Steelpan is More Beautiful returns after 11 years with a Canopy of Love

NGC Couva Joylanders placed third in 2013 at the last Pan Is Beautiful competition. The event returns this year and registration closes on May 14. - David Reid

Pan is Beautiful has been reincarnated under the Beverley Ramsey-Moore-led Pan Trinbago administration.

The historic classical pan competition will return to stages and panyards across Trinidad and Tobago from July. The competition is now titled Steelpan is More Beautiful 2024.

It was last held in 2013. The Codrington Pan Family was the overall winner then with Invaders Steel Orchestra placing second and Couva Joylanders Steel Orchestra placed third.

The competition’s theme is

Canopeum Amoris – A Canopy of Love.

A release on Pan Trinbago’s Facebook page said the theme commemorated the everlasting romance between pan enthusiasts and the instrument’s melodies.

There will be three finals in three different categories: single pan, ensemble and orchestra. The first of these will take place on July 27 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

The other two finals will take place on August 17 at Queen's Hall, and August 24 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Pan Trinbago said there will be preliminaries – similar to Panorama – in the panyards, followed by the final rounds.

Ramsey-Moore said the finals for the ensembles and orchestras will be additional highlights to the organisation's Pan Month celebrations in August.

“World Steelpan Day celebrations are very early in August and we are coming with at least two finals, which are the ensemble and orchestral finals.”

The pan body was excited by the competition’s return, she added. Registration was moving along nicely and is expected to end on May 14.

“I think people are so enthused about festivals returning. It is a different type of community engagement and a different type of steelpan engagement.”

This type of competition truly showcases the skill of pannists, Ramsey-Moore said.

“It is a discipline in the playing.”

It was also important to return the festival to Pan Trinbago’s calendar of events as young pannists have never had an opportunity to experience this kind of event.

“Since I was a child my band experienced that, and we really see it as very important that this particular event return on our calendar of events. We are very grateful for the support and agreement by the Prime Minister to be the patron of this event,” she said.

Ramsey-Moore added that it was also a big achievement for her executive knowing that the executive champions (the Government) were once more aligning themselves with Pan Trinbago and its events.

The format

Each category is expected to perform two songs: a test piece and tune of choice.

The test piece for the ensemble is David Rudder’s Oil and Music. The test for the single pan is his Engine Room, and for the orchestras, it is his Dedication.

Ensembles will consist of any combination of pannists no fewer than ten and not more than 15.

The single-pan band may consist of any combination of pannists playing single pan instruments and the combinations must be no fewer than 20 pannists and no more than 25 pannists or musicians, it said.

Orchestras will be made up of no fewer than 35 and no more than 50 pannists/musicians, including rhythm.

There will be six finalists in the ensemble category, eight in the single pan and eight in the orchestral categories.

The first-prize winner in the ensemble category will receive $100,000, the single-pan category $200,000 and the orchestral category $500,000.

Prizes will be awarded from first to sixth place in the ensemble category, from first to eighth in the single pan and from first to eighth in the orchestral category.