North Zone Cricket Council backs ex-TTCB treasurer: Not Chaitoo's fault

Former Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board treasurer Kiswah Chaitoo. - TTCB/File Photo

THE North Zone Cricket Council has criticised the TT Cricket Board for blaming former treasurer Kiswah Chaitoo as the reason why sponsors have stopped sponsoring youth cricket tournaments.

Chaitoo made it known last December that $500,000 was allegedly misused in the TTCB. The funds were inappropriately used over a five-year period, leading to an employee resigning.

Chaitoo decided to report the matter to the Fraud Squad and as a result was voted out at a special general meeting in February. Chaitoo said he wanted to protect his name and do the right thing.

A letter was sent from the North Zone Cricket Council on April 30, addressed to president of the TTCB Azim Bassarath. The letter said, "you (Bassarath) shamelessly and falsely accused the duly elected treasurer of the TTCB Kiswah Chaitoo, a respected and qualified accountant, of causing sponsors to withdraw their sponsorship from the TTCB for youth cricket."

The executive of the TTCB wanted Chaitoo to keep the matter out of the public. The TTCB defended the vote to have Chaitoo removed, saying it stemmed from his role in “leaking TTCB internal affairs into the public domain, without necessary approval.”

The North Zone Council disagrees. "It is deeply concerning that you Mr Bassarath, your executive and some members of the board, view Mr Chaitoo's actions as damaging to the reputation of the TTCB, when in fact, it is the responsibility of the executive to ensure proper governance practices and address any financial mismanagement promptly."

The council is confident that the matter will be dealt with by the police. "We are pleased that this matter is before the TT Police Service (TTPS) who we have every confidence in to ensure that the issues reported will be properly investigated and we re-emphasise that point, that all those who have been slack or complicit with public funds, will face the full brunt of the law."

The North Zone Council named major sponsors that would have pulled out over the years due to the TTCB's alleged inappropriate use of money. The council said the TTCB has lost millions in sponsorship. The North Zone said "sponsors had no choice but to withdraw their sponsorship immediately from the TTCB."

The zone said it would assist in any way to resolve the matter.

"The North Zone will be willing to fully cooperate with any investigation done by the TTPS...the fact is that in these times of the desperate need for TT and West Indies cricket to be transformed, that we are being plagued by such poor and questionable administration which is not only threatening vitally needed sponsorship, but retarding the growth and development of national and West Indies cricket."