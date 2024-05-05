Naps Boys triumph in sustainable energy debate

Sharing a proud moment with the winning team from Naparima College the judges are joined by Ryun Singh (back, left) and Krystle Maharaj (back, right). -

Comprehensive research and persuasive arguments saw the team from Naparima College win the sustainable energy debate competition hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago chapter of the Association of Energy Engineers (TT-AEE) at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business on April 30.

Facing a confident team from ASJA Boys’ College, Charlieville, the Naparima boys successfully argued for the topic: Ensuring a secure and sustainable energy supply is a complex challenge that requires careful planning and management, one that TT is well equipped and prepared to address for future country development.

When the results were announced, the Naps team, comprising Bryan Balkissoon, Krish Beachoo and Kyle Gookool, burst into celebration with their teacher Kerry Manohar. Though disappointed, the ASJA Boys team of Avinash Manack, Micaiah Ifill and Andy Lalla, guided by teacher, Nakita Kumar, still demonstrated a commendable performance.

According to Naparima’s team lead and lower six student, Bryan Balkissoon, “This was a great experience, and sharpened our skills in research and public speaking. The topic really made us face the fact that we are dependent on a non-renewable energy resource, and we need to start looking beyond. Both teams agreed that as young leaders, we must empower ourselves to make the right decisions for the future of our nation. However, everyone needs to share in the mission of the TT-AEE and spread the word about energy alternatives.”

The competition was adjudicated by Dr Ronald Ramkissoon, chairman TT Fair Trading Commission; Kirt Hills, chief operating officer UNIPET Trinidad; Marlon Millett, vice president Engineering, Operations and Project Management, Massy Gas Products; Roger Sant, communications manager NGC CNG; and Petra Babulal-Salim, premises manager Republic Bank Limited.

Dr Ramkissoon announced the results and noted the overall quality of the competition.

“This debate was held to an extremely high standard and the excellence of both teams made our task a difficult one. Based on the arguments presented on both sides, it is clear this is a complex topic that requires careful planning and management. The insightful arguments presented by both teams, however, gives us the reassurance that our future leaders can find a solution that is both sustainable and secure,” he said.

Corporate secretary for the TT-AEE, Krystle Maharaj, explained the debate represents their latest initiative, with the preceding project being a solar powered hydroponic system for ASJA Girls College Barrackpore in partnership with Soroptimist International Esperance Group as part of the Digicel Foundation and Shell EPIC initiative.

She said the TT-AEE also partnered with the La Brea Industrial Development Company Limited to install a solar powered system for a low-income family that lacked utility access. The organisation also facilitated an essay competition for secondary school students, hosted Certified Energy Manager training, as well as a 5k Run for Sustainability that elicited local, regional, and global participation.

TT-AEE President Ryun Singh said, “We hosted this debate under the theme Energy Security for a Brighter Future, and based on the participation, we were definitely able to achieve that. This aligns with one element of our mission, which is to create awareness among stakeholders about the energy-centric topics of savings, efficiency, and management. We are proud of both teams, and they have impressed us all with their insight – this bodes well for our shared energy future.”

Singh said the event also served as a soft launch of TT-AEE’s Energy Transition Movement initiative – a campaign focused on building technical capacity, advocacy, and awareness on sustainability with focus on TT’s energy transition.

“I want to thank our sponsors and partners, Republic Bank Limited’s Power to Make a Difference initiative, the Power Generation Company of TT Limited, UNIPET Limited, NGC Green and Massy Energy. Their support demonstrates that we are on the right track, but for us to achieve energy sustainability and security, we need everyone to get on board.”