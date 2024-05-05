Court grants injunction to owner of property housing law firm

A San Fernando property owner has been restricted from continuing work on a building adjacent to a property housing a law firm.

On April 2, Justice Frank Seepersad granted an injunction to stop the property’s owner from conducting further work on a property at Lewis Street.

The injunction was sought by Stressless International Ltd (SIL), the property’s owner. The building is being used by the Magnus law chambers and the two properties share a wall.

The injunction application alleged illegal wastewater fixtures were attached to the shared wall without permission while a portion of the wall was destroyed and another part painted red.

The said construction works appear to be illegal since no planning permission was sought from the San Fernando City Corporation.”

The application further contended that the demolition of part or the complete shared wall would cause permanent damage to the claimant’s property.

Seepersad’s injunction restrains the defendant from carrying out any further construction work at the property until he provides proof of the Town and Country Planning Division and the San Fernando City Corporation approval for the renovation works already and those ongoing until the court determines the issue of adverse possession and nuisance.

The property’s owner was also retrained from trespassing on the building occupied by the law office at least until May 8, when the matter comes up for hearing.

Representing SIL are Michael Rooplal, Prem Persad Maharaj and Kristian Stacy Dass.